One of the biggest changes the series makes The Last of Us compared to the game, it is to show a much more developed relationship between Joel and Bill. At the end of the first episode of this adaptation, a song that has great meaning can be heard, and the creator of this show has revealed all its details.

Through the official podcast of The Last of UsCraig Mazin, who is in charge of the adaptation, has revealed that the song that we hear at the end of the first episode is Never Let Me Down Again by Depeche Mode, which has a number of implications. This was what he commented:

“One of the things that Neil has done so wonderfully well with Naughty Dog is to hurt you for things you love. […] A lot of ’80s music is upbeat and fun, but with this one I was looking for a song with dark lyrics at its heart. Never Let Me Down Again is about taking a walk with your best friend, but it’s a song about drugs and addiction.”

In the episode, Joel reveals that depending on the song, he gets some information from Bill and Frank. If that song is from the 60s, it means they don’t have merchandise, if it’s from the 70s, it means new stock is available. However, if it’s one of the 80s, there are problems, and Never Let Me Down Again is from 1987.

What does this mean? Well, all those who played The Last of Us will know that when we meet Bill, things are not good for this character. Thus, the song advances us a bit of the plot of the series. On related topics, the premiere of The Last of Us it was one of the most successful in recent years for HBO. In the same way, this is the preview of the next chapter.

One of the most interesting elements of the series of The Last of Us, will be the expansion of certain moments and characters. So, I can’t wait to see how the relationship between Bill and Frank is portrayed this time around.

