When we dream of fallingit is common to experience a feeling of fear and distressespecially when the fall is long or abrupt.

This kind of dream It’s one of the more frequent And it can happen at any time in our lives.

Although it may be a unpleasant experience, dream of falling can also have meanings interesting and relevant to our daily lives.

In general, the fall in a dream is associated with the lost of controlthe vulnerability and the uncertainty.

It may be a symbolic representation of situations in which we feel insecure or without the ability to control what happens around us.

By exampleif you are going through a difficult situation at work or in your relationshipsit is possible that you dream of falling to express the feeling of have no control over the situation and feel vulnerable.

Another possible meaning of dreaming of falling is that we need to get rid of something what is us causing stress or worry.

the fall can represent the need to let go certain situations or people that make us feel insecure or limited.

In some cases, dreaming of falling can also be a sign that we need to do changes in our life to overcome a obstacle or advance towards our goals.

The drop It may be a wake up call so that we make significant changes in our life to avoid falling or experience similar situations in the future.

Furthermore, dreaming of falling can also be a way of process and overcome traumatic experiences or painful.

The fall may be a way of symbolizing the hard times we’ve been through and represent our ability to overcome them and move on.