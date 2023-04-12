dream of a cat It’s one of the most common dreams all over the world, and you can have a great variety of meanings depending on the context and the specific details of the dream.

Cats are very interesting animals, which have a wide variety of symbolism in different cultures and beliefs.

One of the meanings most common of dreaming of a cat is the feeling of mystery or intrigue.

Cats are animals that often are associated with the idea of ​​the unknownand can symbolize the need of explore something new or to discover something that is hidden inside us.

Another possible meaning of dreaming about a cat is the idea of independence and freedom. Cats are animals that are often seen as loners and that they don’t need the company of humans to survive.

If you dream of a cat, it may be a sign that you need find your own way and be more independent in your life.

On the other hand, dreaming of a cat can also symbolize the idea of ​​protection and vigilance.

Cats are very intuitive animals. They are always alert and attentive to what is happening around them. If you dream of a cat, it may be a sign that you need to pay more attention to the signals that your intuition sends youand that you should be more alert to possible threats that may arise in your life.

Finally, dreaming of a cat can also have a more personal and emotional meaning.

Cats are animals that are often associated with the idea of ​​love and friendship, and can symbolize the need arrest close and caring relationships in our lives.

If you dream of a cat, it may be a sign that you need cultivate more your interpersonal relationships and that you should pay more attention to the people around you.

