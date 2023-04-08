dream of snakes it’s a quite common dream It can generate a wide variety of emotions.

In some culturesthe snakes are associated with wisdom and knowledge, while in others they are related to the danger and betrayal.

In any case, dream of snakes It can have different meanings depending on the context and the emotions experienced in the dream.

In general, dreaming of snakes is associated with aspects of life that cause anxiety, stress and fear.

In some cases, this dream may reflect the fear of real or imagined dangerwhile in others it may be related to the repressed emotions or hidden desires.

For example, if in the dream you feel fear of the snakecan be an indicator that you are facing a difficult situation or that you there is something that must be faced.

On the other hand, if you feel attracted to the snake, this could be an indicator that you are exploring aspects of personality that have been suppressed.

Furthermore, dreaming of snakes can also be related to wisdom and knowledge.

In some cultures, snakes are associated with the transformation and regenerationwhich suggests that this dream could be an indicator that you are experiencing a profound change in your life.

Likewise, in some traditions it is believed that snakes can represent the connection with the spirit worldso this dream could be a call to seek a deeper connection with spirituality.