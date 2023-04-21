dream of an operation It can be a terrifying experience, especially if the surgery involves a major part of your body.

However, this dream can have multiple interpretationsand its meaning can vary depending on the specific details of the dream.

In general, dreaming of an operation can be a sign that you need to make significant changes in your life.

It may be that feel the need to remove something what do you causes pain or discomfort, either toxic relationship or an unsatisfying job.

This dream may indicate that you are willing to take drastic measures to improve your situation.

On the other hand, dreaming of an operation can also be a sign that you are worried for your physical or emotional health.

you may feel anxious about illness or ailment you have, or are dealing with unresolved emotional issues.

If you dream that you are being operatedyou may feel that you have no control over your life or that you are undergoing important changes that make you feel vulnerable.

This dream can also be a sign that you need to make changes in your behavior or attitudes to improve your life.

If you dream that someone else is having an operation, it may be a sign that you are concerned about the health or well-being of that person. It can also be a sign that you are concerned about their happiness or emotional well-being.

