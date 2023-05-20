In addition to being our first letter of introduction to the world, the surname is also our identity mark that allows us to trace our most remote origins and, with it, learn more about our ancestors.

In PeruLike many others surnames in Latin America, come from the European continent, more specifically from Spain. However, this is not the only origin of Latin American surnames.

Origin of the surname Quispe

Just as there are Hispanic surnames that can be found practically throughout Latin America, such as Lopez, Fernandez, Rivera, Garcia, Gonzalez, etc., there are others, on the other hand, that are very typical of a single region or country.

Such is the case of surname “Quispe”which, according to data from the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (RENIEC), is the most popular surname within the entire Latin American country.

And it is that, according to the records, of the almost 40 million Peruvians, More than 33,000 people born in the national territory carry the surname Quispe in their namemaking it the most common in the South American nation.

Now, what is the origin of the name Quispe? D.According to historian Guillermo Huyhua Quispe, this last name comes from Quechua, one of the languages ​​of the native peoples of what is now Peru.

However, the historian points out that, in reality, Quispe has a double origin, since in the time of the Viceroyalty the indigenous slaves who were granted their liberation were designated with the name Quispe.

The surname Quispe is interpreted as an adjective awarded to a person who is considered brilliant, transparent, transcendent and ascendant or who has achieved his freedom, hence the last origin of this famous Peruvian surname.

It is worth mentioning that the surname Quispe is not only present in Peru, although it is the country that has more people registered with it. Second appears bolivianwith more than 11 thousand records, and in third place is Argentina with 990 citizens, according to the “FamilySearch” portal.