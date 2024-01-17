'Mean Girls', the remake, premiered on January 12, 2024 and was very well received by the public. In its first weekend, the film has been a success at the box office and has grossed more than expected. Likewise, the new actors summoned for this production have generated a lot of news in recent days for their performances and the level of singing in each scene.

However, despite all the success that the film has achieved, one of the film's protagonists has indicated that she almost abandoned the project for a reason. Although the actress Angourie Rice didn't leave the role of Cady Heron, she explained why she almost did. What happened?

Why did Angourie Rice almost stop being Cady Heron?

Angourie Rice, in an interview for The Wrap, maintained that she almost gave up the role of Cady Heron because she considered that this character is a challenge for any actress who intends to take on that iconic role. Rice, aware of the weight and pressure that comes with it, considered turning down her role. “It wasn't an immediate yes answer. She was really nervous and full of doubt. I was wondering, 'Will I be able to do this, to withstand the pressure?' And it took me a while to make the decision,” she noted.

How does Angourie Rice take on the role of Cady Heron?

Angourie Rice He did an informal poll among those close to him to decide whether or not he should accept the role. “I consulted the people around me. I asked my family and my neighbors, I said, 'Look, what do you think? Do you think I can handle it? Will it be a good thing?' And my sister said to me, ' Why wouldn't you try it? Why wouldn't you?' And then I thought, of course, he's right. Why wouldn't I? So I chose to take the risk and put my fears aside,” he explained.

Did Angourie Rice want to be Cady Heron?

The actress commented that her decision to accept the challenge was due to her great affection for 'Mean Girls' and the strong connection she feels with the story and its characters. For her, venturing into this classic story was a choice motivated by love and trust in the team's creative vision, in particular, with the support of Tina Feythe director on the project.