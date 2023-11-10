‘Mean Girls’ or ‘Mean Girls’ in English is the iconic film that premiered in 2004 and was a resounding success at the box office. Now, the popular high school girl group returns with the long-awaited ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’, featuring a new cast and story, accompanied by catchy songs that will take you back to your teenage years.

The actresses who played the queens of North Shore High School in the original film, such as Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, will not be part of this project. However, the faces that we will see and surely know are those of Ms. Norbury, played by Tina Fey, and that of director Duvall, played by Tim Meadows. In this note, we will give you a special guide so that you don’t miss any details about ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’.

Watch the trailer for ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ here

What is ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ or ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ about?

‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ continues the same story we all know. Cady Heron, the newcomer to North Shore High School, becomes part of the exclusive group of popular girls, known as the ‘Plasticas’, led by Regina George and her cronies Gretchen and Karen.

The drama begins when Cady falls in love with Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels, and makes a mistake that puts her in Regina’s sights and sets off a series of comical and, at times, touching events. In this way, Cady sets her goal to destroy the queen of the high school, with the help of her friends Janis and Damian.

‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ already has a release date and its fans can’t believe it. Photo: Vulture.

When does ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ come out?

We are just months away from the long-awaited premiere of ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’. The new production will hit theaters in the United States on January 12, 2024. Without a doubt, you and your friends will have a memorable time reliving this teen drama.

Who are the actors and characters that will appear in ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’?

The leading roles, intended to captivate the audience and make them not miss the original characters, will be played by:

Angourice Rice (Cady Heron), remembered for appearing in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Reneé Rapp (Regina George)

Auli’i Cravalho (Janis ‘Imi’ike)

Jaquel Spivey (Damian Hubbard)

Bebe Wood (Gretchen Wieners)

Avantika Vandanapu (Karen Shetty).

Angourice Rice, star of ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’, played Betty Brant in ‘Spiderman No way Home’. Photocapture: Spiderman

