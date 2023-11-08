













Although it is already clear that it is not made with the millennial audience in mind, fans of the original should not fear. After all, the screenwriter of this new version of Girls Heavy is comedian Tina Fey, who also wrote the 2004 one.

Something curious is that we can see that some actors repeat their roles. Like Tina Fey in the role of the math teacher. We also see actor Tim Meadow return as the school principal. However, the name of the protagonists is the same and they are different actresses, so it is a remake and not some kind of reboot sequel.

This new version of Mean Girls will hit theaters on January 12, 2024, almost 20 years after the original. We’ll see how it is received by the public and the fans of the first one. Well, the screenwriter may have done a great job adapting her plot to modern times. What did you think of the trailer?

What is Mean Girls?

Mean Girls is a comedy film that was released in 2004 starring Lindsay Lohan. In it we follow Cady Heron, a young woman who enters high school after a life of being homeschooled. Which makes it clash quite a bit with the dynamics of the school groups.

Source: Paramount Pictures

At the time, the original film was highly applauded for its humor and the acting of its protagonists. Over the years it has become very popular and already has a space in popular culture with memes and different references in other media. We’ll see if this rehash gets a similar reception.

