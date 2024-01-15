The film 'Mean Girls', adapted from the classic 2004 comedy and based on the version of broadway, was initially going to be released directly on Paramount+ without going through theaters. However, after test screenings, executives decided to release it in theaters. The musical film had a budget of only $36 million.

Although his studio did not have as much confidence in him, the remake of 'Mean Girls' premiered on Friday, January 12 in American theaters. Currently, forecasts suggest that it will exceed $31 million over an extended four-day weekend, which includes Monday the 15th, a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr.

How much did 'Mean Girls' make during its US release?

The last weekend 'Bad Girls' It grossed $11.65 million in 3,791 theaters, representing a great success not only for its genre, but also for a film with a predominantly female audience, 73% of the seats were occupied by women. Only 'Barbie' had achieved similar success among the female audience upon its release.

How did Jason Statham do with his movie?

To the film 'The Beekeeper' by Jason Statham It didn't do too badly because it grossed $6.7 million in 3,303 theaters on Friday; it is projected to reach $19.2 million on Monday. This result is notable for a thriller with a low budget and not very favorable reviews. The film, starring Statham, was directed by David Ayer and written by Kurt Wimmer.

What is the musical 'Mean Girls' about?

The plot is the same as the one starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan. However, the difference in this remake is that it is a musical, where we will see the new student, Cady Heron, who rises to the leadership of the exclusive popular girl group known as 'The Plastics', led by the scheming queen bee Regina. George and his minions Gretchen and Karen. Although Cady makes the mistake of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels.

'Mean Girls' the musical was not going to be released in theaters. Photos: YouTube screenshot

