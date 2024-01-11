After a long time, the remake movie of Mean Girls, which will give new life to the 20-year-old classic that came to impact young minds, and with that in mind, people expected the original actresses to have some kind of cameo in it. However, it is something that unfortunately did not happen, but there are still ways to see them reunited in a space that goes beyond simple fiction.

Through social networks, specifically in Twittera photograph has gone viral in which we see three of the four girls who formed the plastic group, as a result we have an image in which they are present Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. Wearing outfits that remind us of the movie, since two of them wear the iconic pink color that some movie buffs will surely remember with nostalgia.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that it has failed to appear Rachel McAdamswho at the time gave life to the rudest but subtle girl, Regina George, but despite everything, fans have been excited to see their role models in a single image that is now left for posterity.

For those who don't know the film, here is the synopsis:

The film follows Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), a young woman who returns to the United States after growing up in Africa and attends high school for the first time. As she navigates the complex social dynamics of school, Cady becomes involved with “the Plastics,” a group of popular girls led by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams). Janis Ian (played by Lizzy Caplan), an artistic and unconventional student, urges Cady to infiltrate the Plastics group to spy on them and learn about their internal intrigues. However, as Cady delves deeper into this superficial, gossip-filled world, she finds herself caught in a web of rivalries and manipulations.

Remember that the remake of Mean Girls It is now available in theaters.

Editor's note: This photo is definitely something that was not seen coming, although in the end the Regina actress was missing to make things perfect. At least with Lindsay Lohan it's quite worth it.