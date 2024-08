Board|Eelis Liimata’s tooth broke when he was biting into the food found in the Verkkosaari kindergarten.

Verkkosaari daycare center is one of the largest in Helsinki.

Network island There was an extra chance in the kindergarten’s food in July. Worker Eelis Liimatta bit a hard piece and his tooth broke.

Verkkosaari daycare center is one of the largest daycare centers in Helsinki and is designed for 330 children. It was opened in 2023.