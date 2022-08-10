updateBritish meal and grocery delivery company Deliveroo is likely to leave the Netherlands at the end of this year. The platform says it doesn’t think it’s big enough in the country itself to make enough profit.

Deliveroo is investigating how it can best leave the Dutch market. This starts this month. If the company decides to leave the Netherlands after this process, it is expected that the departure will be completed at the end of November. The delivery service says it is active in eleven markets worldwide and achieves the most turnover in places where it is number 1 or 2 in the market.

One percent

From the Netherlands, where Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats are also active, the deliverer only achieves 1 percent of its turnover. “The company has determined that achieving and maintaining a top market position in the Netherlands requires a disproportionate investment with uncertain long-term returns,” Deliveroo explains. See also History, politics, population and geography

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly,” said Chief Operating Officer Eric French. “We have enjoyed working with thousands of restaurants in the Netherlands and would like to thank consumers who have ordered from us and enjoyed their meals. We will continue to operate normally during the consultation process.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Legal battle

The delivery company, mainly in the United Kingdom and Ireland, announced in March that it would deliver groceries for supermarket chain SPAR. Furthermore, Deliveroo in the Netherlands has long been involved in a legal battle over having to hire delivery drivers. The company wants them to be seen as self-employed, but several courts have already labeled them as employees. A ruling by the Supreme Court on this matter was expected to be on the agenda for 23 December. See also Foreign companies issued an ultimatum against the backdrop of sanctions

In announcing its half-year figures, Deliveroo says it is increasingly suffering from lower consumer spending, probably because they are saving on meal deliveries now that inflation is high. Other delivery companies, such as Thuisbezorgd mother Just Eat Takeaway, are also affected by this. Due to cutbacks in marketing, among other things, the loss of about 80 million euros was not too bad, also compared to what analysts had expected. Turnover amounted to almost 1.2 billion euros.