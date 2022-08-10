British meal delivery company Deliveroo wants to leave the Netherlands by the end of November. The delivery service announced this in an email to customers on Wednesday. According to news agency ANP, the platform believes that it is not large enough to make sufficient profit in the Netherlands. For that reason, it has started a process to leave. Until final departure, services will continue as usual.

In April, Deliveroo entered into a partnership with Albert Heijn for home delivery of groceries. With this, the meal deliverer wanted to increase the range of groceries on the platform in the Netherlands. Deliveroo also expanded its activities to Zaandam in June. It is not clear why the meal delivery company was recently expanding and is now breaking with this trend. Deliveroo was for NRC not yet available for comment.

The British delivery service has been active in the Netherlands for seven years now. Deliveroo is not the first meal deliverer to leave the Netherlands. In 2018, the owner of the German delivery service Foodora sold the Dutch branch because it no longer saw a future in this market. The largest meal delivery companies in the Netherlands are now Thuisbezorgd and Uber Eats.