Meal Crisis | The uproar about the school's macaroni box was too much: The food giant is withdrawing from the small town

The municipality of Janakkala announced on Wednesday evening that Compass Group will cancel its service contract. The uproar about school food escalated when a picture of a watery box of macaroni started circulating on Facebook.

Compass Group agrees to cancel its service contract with the municipality of Janakkala. Negotiations on the subject were held on Wednesday afternoon and the municipality announced the matter on Wednesday evening. According to the release, the discussion was open and good.

Both parties find the situation unfortunate and want to handle the separation professionally and constructively. Let's start preparing for the demolition.

Janakkala's meal and cleaning services were transferred to Compass Group in April of last year, after which the poor standard of school food in particular has raised several angry outpourings of feedback. Most recently, a box of watery macaroni became a national news topic last week.

The contract the reason for the dissolution is a lack of trust. As a result of the repair project, together with the municipal decision-makers, office holders and the youth council, it was found that the school food had clearly improved in the fall of 2023, but the trust of all local consumer customers and municipal residents was not restored.

The decision is not based on a breach of contract related to quality or other activities, but the termination of the contract is a joint decision of the company and the municipality.

The release states that ending the cooperation prematurely is a big disappointment, but also a lesson for the future.

In Janakkala, the council will make the final decision on secession. If it decides this way, we can consider options for providing meal and cleaning services in the future.

Central kitchen Thousands of meals leave from Tuuving every day and there will be no changes to the operation until the summer at the earliest. The negotiations that took place on Wednesday concern the meals and cleaning services delivered to schools and daycare centers in the municipality of Janakkala. Oma Häme, which is responsible for social and health services, has its own contract with Compass Group.