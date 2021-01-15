The new campaign of the firm Proenza schouler selected as the image of his Pre Fall 2021 collection to Meadow Walker, the only child of the remembered star of the Fast and Furious film saga, Paul Walker.

Through her Instagram account, where she has 2.5 million followers, the 22-year-old model confirmed the news and shared images from the collection’s lookbook. He also dedicated a message of thanks to the creators of the brand for choosing it.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who supported me and believed in me. Thank you Jack and Lázaro (creators of the brand) for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world ”, he wrote.

Likewise, Meadow Walker also extended his thanks to DNA Model Managementt, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the world, for “guiding her every step of the way” since she signed with them in 2017.

Among the comments left on her Instagram post, the messages from Nico Potur (Nicole Poturalski), who was recently related to Brad Pitt, as well as congratulations from the Australian top model stand out. Shanina shaik.

Finally, it is expected that Meadow Walker managed to combine his career in the fashion industry with the work he has been doing at the helm of Paul Walker Foundation, an organization created in memory of his father who died on November 30, 2013, and which has focused its activities on animal care and the protection of the oceans.

Meadow Walker post announcing her debut as a Proenza Schouler model. Photo: Capture Meadow Walker / Instagram

Paul Walker, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.