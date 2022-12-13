How ironic, the worst enemy of the human being is his “ME”, that ME hungry for flattery and full of ego, that ME that blurs and ignores the mistakes made, that ME that leads us to believe that we are not obliged to ask for forgiveness and if we wait for others to ask us.

That ME that seems more and more buried under our vanity, when it should be the seal of our authenticity, the letter of introduction, which makes us unique and unrepeatable beings and which is supposed to reserve a place for us in our family and community.

That ME that rejects US, ceasing to be an ally to become an entity that must be subdued and redirected, sometimes even with professional help.

History tells of great men betrayed by their relentless “I”, an “I” that corroded their ideals, driving them away from their principles and knocking them off their pedestals.

No organization formed by a group of “I’s” can ever be successful, success is the product of a “WE” of that “WE” that giving place, space and respect to each individual that forms it, recognizes the value of synergy, the sum of efforts and common goals.

Making our nation a great “WE” is the way, since recognizing and valuing joint work has invariably borne fruit.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact, a pact for a dignified and united Mexico.

Thanks.