Photograph: Pandemic Trials Awarded

The María Elena Walsh Foundation announced the winners of the 2020 Photography Prize, called for photographic essays of a minimum of 40 images under the slogan “Live 2020”. Some 260 Argentine participants presented visual narratives of how the quarantine was lived from different points of view, from intimacy to social events. Among them, Maria de la Paz Gutierrez She was awarded the award for her essay “An Eternal Sunday”, which stands out for the use of lighting in closed environments, in scenes with children.

The empty city of 2020, in Mariano Manikis’s essay.

The jury, made up of Sara Facio (founder and president of the entity), Graciela Garcia Romero and Silvia Mangialardi, examined some 15,000 images before the ruling. In addition to the award, decided to deliver three honorable mentions for the quality of the work presented. Martin Bonetto he also appealed to domestic life in “Family Series”, a black and white album; while “El Silencio” by Mariano manikis portrays the arrested life of the city; and in “River of fire” Mauricio Centurion records the shocking fires that unfolded during the year in the center of the country.

From Martín Bonetto’s “Family Series”, one of the mentions.

As of Thursday, April 7, on the official website of the foundation created in 2018 to disseminate the musical and literary work of the Argentine artist, the essays of the award and the mentions will be able to be seen. And María de la Paz Gutiérrez will receive, as the equivalent in pesos of a thousand dollars, the exhibition, the exhibition catalog and a work of art by Marina Dogliotti.

Foucault, accused of pedophile

The French-American academic Guy Sorman (77) denounced his colleague the philosopher Michel Foucault, author of History of sexuality, among other key works of 20th century philosophy, for child abuse. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sorman stated that he visited Foucault in the town of Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia, in 1969 and there he learned that the author of Watch and Punish paid minors to have sex with them. “He made love on the tombstones with the boys.”

Michel Foucault abused children between the ages of 8 and 10, the intellectual Guy Sorman wrote in his latest book.

In a statement that could bury the reputation of the king of philosophers almost 37 years after his death, Professor Sorman assured that there were also journalists and other witnesses on the trip who witnessed these types of scenes and that, however, all remained silent. . “Foucault would not have dared to do it in France; there is a colonial dimension to this, ”he said. And he said that it seems necessary to know that “the author was a horrible guy.”

Carlos Busqued died

On Monday, March 29, the rumor began to circulate through social networks until it was confirmed: Argentine writer Carlos Busqued, 50, died in his Buenos Aires department of San Cristóbal, in circumstances that are still being investigated although no signs of violence were found.

Carlos Bsqued was 50 years old and his death caused surprise and controversy.

Author of the magnificent novel Under this tremendous sun and the non-fiction volume sui generis Magnetized, both edited by Anagrama, Busqued was working on a new novel of which he already had a draft, according to those close to him.

The surprise death caused an impact in the community of writers, who remembered anecdotes and moments shared on social networks, but also bewilderment and reproaches of those who did not sympathize with him. Precisely on Twitter, where he had an active participation in his account @unmundodedolor with a very acid and sometimes controversial tone, always on the verge of correction, was where the detractors were heard.

Born in the Roque Sáenz Peña Presidency, Chaco, in 1970, Busqued was a metallurgical engineer.

The Metropolitan Museum in New York was closed for 202 days during 2020.

Museums: The public falls by 77%

The number of visitors to the world’s 100 top museums and art galleries fell 77 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the annual attendance survey of The Art Newspaper. From 230 million in 2019 to only 54 million in 2020, emerges from the report – which usually measures the most popular museums in a ranking – an image of the dramatic situation experienced by the institutions due to the fact that the pandemic forced the closure of theaters on an unprecedented scale.

In the top 10, the New York Met experienced the steepest drop, 83 percent. And it has an explanation: it was closed 202 days, surpassing the British Museum that did not open the doors 208 days as a result of the sanitary measures.

Look also

