21-year-old champion Annmarie Meutsch denounces sexism in chess but she’s not the only one. More cases are popping up around the world

The movement me too now it also expands to the world of chess with several female players around the world reporting cases of harassment, sexissimo and discrimination. It all started from Annmarie Meutsch21-year-old German and international chess promise.

The former under 16 world champion in an interview with the weekly Der Spiegel denounces: “I hardly know any chess woman who hasn’t had any experience with sexism and personally I have heard so many offensive comments against me that I almost don’t mind I almost notice more. I’ve learned to deal with the discomfort. But for teenage girls, for those who start playing it’s really heavy”.

