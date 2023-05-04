San Juan.- “Me Porto Bonito”, a song performed by the Puerto Rican urban artists Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, has been chosen Song of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP, in English).

This was announced this Wednesday by the musical entity in San Juan, where it held its annual edition, the first in the Puerto Rican capital in three years.

“Me Porto Bonito”, which is included in Bad Bunny’s most recent album, “Un Verano Sin Ti”, was co-written by the also Puerto Rican Master Joe, one of the pioneers of reggaeton and composer of ASCAP.

The song, in turn, peaked at #1 on Latin Airplay, ranked #6 on YouTube’s Best Songs of 2022, and has been streamed nearly 1.3 billion times on Spotify.

Publishers El Kabecilla, RSM Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group also received the ASCAP Award as publishers of “Me Porto Bonito”.

Chencho Corleone. Instagram photo

On the other hand, the Colombian artist Keityn won the Composer of the Year award for his works “Provenza”, interpreted by the also Colombian Karol G, and “Te Felicito”, Performed by Shakira and Rauw Alejandro.

Both songs were multi-platinum hits in the United States and reached the Top 10 on the “Billboard Hot Latin Songs” chart.

“The truth is, very gratifying, very proud, content and happy. One more achievement that I hope to have in my career,” Keityn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, the writer’s first name, told EFE on the event’s red carpet after receiving his award.

Keityn admitted that he did not know what inspired him to compose both award-winning songs, although he accepted that he only did them “because I had fun”, and said he was proud of Shakira and Karol G, whom he described as “two queens of my country”.

Keityn also recounted that “I congratulate you” he composed it in a musical camp, while “Provenza” was written in the recording studio of Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums.

At first, he thought that “Provenza” did not like it very much, so Karol G changed the lyrics a bit and they took a risk so that the theme would become his next single.

“He who does not risk, does not win, and I won,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Universal Music Publishing Music Group received the Publisher of the Year award for its hits “Después de la playa”, “Efecto”, “La Corriente”, “Me Porto Bonito”, “Moscow Mule”, “Neverita”, ” Cute Eyes”, “Tarot”, “Tití Asked Me” and “Un Ratito”.

All these songs are part of Bad Bunny’s album, “Un Verano Sin Ti”.

Other 2023 ASCAP Award-winning songwriters include Daddy Yankee for “Remix,” “Jhayco” for “Sensual Bebé,” Marc Anthony for “Mala,” Marco Antonio Solís for “Si Te Pudiera Mentir,” Gale for “Prohibition Law,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas”, which is included in the movie “Encanto” and played by Sebastián Yatra.

The ASCAP Award honors the songwriters and publishers of the most popular songs of 2022 in Latin music.

ASCAP is a membership organization with more than 900,000 authors, composers, publishers and represents world-renowned music creators.

In 2022, ASCAP reported a high financial record with results of $1.522 million in revenue and $1.388 million in royalty distributions for payments to its members.