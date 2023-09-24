Mayor Paul Depla of Breda says that at some clubs ‘the supporters appear to be in charge’. “As long as we do not manage to stop this, they will become increasingly decisive,” says Depla, a prominent voice in the supporters’ debate. There is a danger that people will turn away from football. This can only be stopped by powerful organizations that are able to determine what happens in the stadium. So invest more in the structure of football organizations and especially the safety organization.”

The government should simply continue with the plans that are already in place, he believes. ,,Knowing that the problem is intense and requires patience“Tomorrow, officials from municipalities with a professional football club will meet again, as they do every week. “Every Monday we meet to discuss the events of the weekend and to look ahead on that basis.”