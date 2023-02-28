In the eye of the storm for the words on the sidelines of the inspection on the beach of Cutro, scene of the tragic shipwreck that saw the death of over 60 migrants, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi tries to correct the shot.

“Despair can never justify travel conditions that endanger the lives of one’s children”, he said, provoking the reaction of the opposition and of the NGO Doctors Without Borders, which had spoken of “yet another slap on the face of the victims and survivors of this tragedy”.

Today in an interview with Corriere della Sera the former prefect of Rome explains: “Those fleeing a war must not rely on unscrupulous smugglers, it must be responsible and supportive policies of the States to offer the way out of their tragedy”. He reiterated the government’s line, and he will also do so in Parliament, where he was called to answer: “Since our inauguration we have moved by intensifying the humanitarian corridors with numbers (617 people) that had never been registered in such a short period of time . In just two months we have also approved the flows decree which will allow the regular entry of 83,000 people”.

And on the alleged delays in the rescue he adds: “There were none. All possible efforts have been made in absolutely prohibitive sea conditions. For this I want to thank the staff who, putting their lives at risk, intervene daily to save migrants in distress on small boats adrift and navigating in conditions of serious danger.

Many have compared the government’s anti-NGO decree to the tragedy, but for Piantedosi “those who make up this association tell lies, out of ignorance or bad faith. It is a route where NGOs have never been”. The event once again raises the issue of a European approach to the issue, as also reaffirmed by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“In the meantime – comments the minister – we are confident of obtaining positive results as soon as possible from the many bilateral initiatives that we have launched with the countries of the southern shore of the Mediterranean, of origin and transit of the flows”.