Calenda to Venditti: “I secretly entered your house to swim in the pool”. The strange meeting at the airport

By a strange twist of fate, Carlo calendar And Antonello Venditti they met at the airport. And the leader of Action And Italy aliveperhaps seized by emotion, confessed to the Roman singer-songwriter that he had sneaked into his house in Santo Stefano.

Secretary of the party Azione and former Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda tells singer Antonello Venditti that he used to sneak into his house to take a bath in his swimming pool pic.twitter.com/rWRdjrvsV0 — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics (@CrazyItalianPol) March 1, 2023

“When you weren’t there, I went in to swim in your pool,” she confesses Charles Calenda in the middle of the queue before taking the flight at the Turin-Caselle airport. AND Sell ​​yourselfjokingly, replies: “I have to put the cameras…”.

