update/videoMorocco’s victory over Canada (2-1) at the World Cup was celebrated exuberantly in the major cities last night. Many hundreds of revelers took to the streets, with lots of hooting and singing, but also with heavy fireworks. In The Hague, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Mobile Unit (ME) was forced to take action. More than ten people were arrested, one officer was injured. Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz has again hit the rioters hard.



1 Dec. 2022

In the Schilderswijk in The Hague, hundreds of people initially celebrated mainly at the Stortenbekerstraat, a side street of the Vaillantlaan. This is an important traffic artery in the district. There, honking cars blocked the intersection. Decorative fireworks were also fired and flares were waved.

The atmosphere became tense from 7 p.m. after heavy fireworks were set off. “You must move away, otherwise violence will be used,” the police announced through a megaphone. “Get out, get the hell out of here!” cried the members of the Mobile Unit as they advanced. Police dogs were also deployed. In the end, no charge was carried out. Neighborhood fathers and youth workers shouted to people on the street: “Please, go away.”

Six people were arrested, two for public assault, the rest for possession and setting off heavy fireworks. One officer was injured.

Football supporters of the Moroccan national team in The Hague celebrate the win over Canada and the advance to the next round at the World Cup in Qatar. © ANP



Amsterdam

The police intervened on the Mercatorplein in Amsterdam-West after riots broke out over Morocco's win over Canada. Nine people were arrested, including five minors, the police said. A police officer also suffered a hearing injury.

The suspects were arrested around Mercatorplein and Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan, for various criminal offenses including throwing fireworks at police officers.

Initially, there was still a festive atmosphere in the area. Around 5 p.m. it became busy with revelers on Mercatorplein. According to a police spokesman, the atmosphere changed from about 6:30 p.m., and people were asked to leave. Police arrived around 7:30 p.m. “We gave them an hour,” said the spokesman. The riot police walked across the square with long batons and dogs after people did not respond to a call to leave. Later in the evening, peace returned to the square.

Earlier today, the Amsterdam police announced that visible and invisible measures had been taken to prevent further riots after a World Cup match in Morocco. Mayor Femke Halsema previously announced that the Mercatorplein, Plein ’40-’45 and part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan were designated as security risk areas, so that the police were given more powers to act. Revelers also took to the streets in those last two places in Nieuw-West, and fireworks were set off.

The intersection between Haagse Hoefkade and Vaillantlaan was swept empty by the ME. © Jos van Leeuwen



Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, hundreds of partygoers had gathered on the Kruisplein. There was singing, dancing and partying. There were also loud bangs of fireworks and people walked around with torches. This resulted in traffic congestion and disruption. Although the atmosphere was initially pleasant, the riot police later had to intervene. That happened when a group of revelers moved from the square to the West-Kruiskade and 1e Middellandstraat. There the group was a nuisance.

The ME drove the group of rioters away, the police reported. They threw stones and fireworks at the police. "The nuisance group has been asked to leave. When they failed to do so, they were ordered to leave. The ME has not carried out any charges," the police said on Twitter. The promotion has now ended. Five people have been arrested, the police report: four in connection with fireworks, one for disturbing public order.

The biggest crowds were over around 7:30 PM. Public transport operator RET reported that trams are blocked and are running a diversion route. Travelers had to take into account extra travel time and diversions of a number of trams.

Utrecht

In Utrecht, the police have also closed off a few streets around the Lombok district. There was a short intervention after loud fireworks were heard.

Disturbances

Last Sunday, after Morocco’s victory, parties turned into disturbances in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, among others. Several rioters were arrested. See also Federal Constitutional Court: Upper limits for real estate in Hartz IV constitutional

At Mercatorplein and Plein ’40-’45 in Nieuw-West, a car was set on fire and people destroyed traffic signs and windows. In the Schilderswijk, people from the crowd threw heavy fireworks and pulled open cars of passers-by. Neighborhood fathers managed to calm things down. In Rotterdam, two police officers were injured.

Things also went wrong in Brussels and Antwerp on Sunday. Tonight, party-celebrating supporters of Morocco have also taken to the streets there. It would be several thousand people. For the time being, it remains quiet, although tear gas was deployed by the police in Brussels. Furthermore, there is a disruption of traffic or public transport here and there, due to the many people gathering in the street. Fireworks are also set off. Riot police were visibly present before the game to prevent riots.

Yesilgöz lashes out again

Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (Justice) again lashed out at the rioters last night. “It is embarrassing to see that things have gotten out of hand again in various cities tonight,” said the minister. She saw how the police were again pelted with, among other things, heavy fireworks. “Explosives,” says Yesilgöz. She calls the state of affairs ‘intensely sad’.

Also last Sunday, Yesilgöz did not have a good word for these ‘rioters’. She said they should be prosecuted “for this abject, criminal behavior.”

A police bus in The Hague between Moroccan football supporters. © ANP



Revelers in The Hague. © ANP



Revelers in The Hague. © ANP

