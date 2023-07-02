Me & him | When Rosa had bitten 12 pairs of shoes, Tytti Tuppurainen thought that she and the dog could not fit under the same roof

“Minu became a dog person as an adult through a new family. My husband brought Sara, a Belgian shepherd, into my life. Sara died unexpectedly of cancer in the fall of 2016. There were teenage children living in the family and this is also why we decided to get a new dog in the midst of her loss.

We have raised Rosa in our family since she was a puppy. It has become a perfect family member. It probably doesn’t even suspect that it is one of our children.

The Belgian shepherd is an excellent family member. It doesn’t run away anywhere, but always stays close to the herd and is very intelligent and obedient. For us, it is a perfect breed for joint movement and outdoor activities.

In adolescence, Rosa was quite impossible. All the lessons I had learned up to that point went down the drain. At about half a year old, it Tore 12 pairs of my shoes. Life became one shock. I thought that we would no longer agree to live under the same roof.

I had to organize shoes in cabinets with doors. Just when everything was ready, puberty passed.

I can no longer imagine my life without a dog. It brings well-being through movement, playing, singing and fluttering. I’m really hard at singing and fluttering and lullabying to Rosa.

Especially if there are teenagers in the family, the dog is the most effective channel for expressing emotions. It liberates all family members even when there are stormy emotions. The dog also allows the introverted teenager to express his feelings without embarrassing him. I warmly recommend a dog to all families.

I’ve noticed that if you get a dog, the only thing you regret is that you didn’t get one earlier.

That dog a huge feeling of freedom to move outside. where you want to walk without fear. You can walk across the lawns, you can walk along the edge of bushes, you can walk in the twilight and the darkness of the night. Especially when there is such a large dog with erect ears, there is no geography of fear. It’s the most liberating thing about owning a dog from my point of view.

People are very happy to approach us. At least once on every run, someone says that it’s a beautiful dog. It has been repeated so often that Rosa recognizes it as one of her names. When they say beautiful dog, they know that they are talking about it.

Brain research has been able to show that when a dog sees a loved one, the same part of its brain is activated as in a human when it sees a loved one.

When you come home from work and there’s a dog waiting for you, it’s not just excitement, but genuine love. That’s a really great idea. A dog can feel love many times a day. If you go to take out the trash, then again this great love takes over your mind: now this wonderful hostess comes from there.“