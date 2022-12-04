Me & him | Rap artist Mercedes’ pet guinea pig, Frida, is a suplicist who loves Big Brother

3.12. 2:00 am | Updated 12:37 p.m

“I got it my first guinea pig when I was eight. It was my first pet. After that there were many guinea pig-free years. In the spring of 2020, I dreamed that I would have two guinea pigs. It’s been a couple of weeks since my aunt posted a Facebook announcement that two rescue guinea pigs are looking for a temporary foster home. I replied that they could come to us. They came, and that was it. That was the oldest generation.

Frida’s story began when Elvis the guinea pig left for greener basil fields, and Frank had to get a boyfriend. I was thinking of a name starting with f to go with Frank. I asked a friend, and she said Frida. I realized that this guinea pig girl is just Frida Kahlo looking. The whole girl has one eyebrow.

Frida is about to turn two, and I think we are about the same age now. I’ll be thirty next year. Let’s both start to calm down a bit, and the brain has fully developed.

When Frida came to us, I was scared and sent a message to the breeder asking why Frida is just sitting there. The breeder said that there aren’t even evening parties. I asked what evening parties. It worked out then. It took Frida a couple of days to get used to it, but then she started sprinting at night and in the evenings.

I have a bad habit of humanizing animals very strongly. Those are my guys. When I see some children’s clothes, even a nice pink ballerina dress, I think that it would be just for Frida. I don’t wear it, not at all, it’s just in my mind.

I think Frida reminds me of a little princess, because it is so attention-seeking. It is very affectionate, very graceful and very girlish, completely different from the previous guinea pigs. It has never bitten me, for example. It licks my nose if it’s right in my face. For example, I couldn’t have let Frank near the nose, because there would have been no nose any more.

I hold Frida very regularly. If I cover the TV, I take Frida in my arms. And then I humanize it, and I think it’s watching it with me. Frida’s favorite is Big Brother. This is a bit embarrassing to say, but I only watch it because Frida wants to.

I think that the passing of Frank the guinea pig was easier for me thanks to Frida. It somehow felt good that Frida was also mourning. For a few days, it was cooing, and it noticed that it missed a classmate. Of course, I was also sad, and I felt that I could be in a bad mood. That it is not “just a guinea pig” but a family member for me as well as for Frida. We could mourn together.

Frida’s with me I will have the experience of maternal success. When it came to us, it was the size of a palm. Now it has grown really big, and you can see from it that, no joke, I have really taken care of it. That I have grown such a big guinea pig out of it.

Frida listens to a lot of rap. I’ve sometimes thought about what kind of rapper that would be. It would probably have even more attitude than me, and for some reason it raps in English. Maybe Frida would be a bit like that cardi b. Or maybe even more Nicki Minajbecause it has more of something pink.

Frida is a soup lover. I’m not quiet at all.