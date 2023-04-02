Me & him | Actress Hannele Lauri tells about her dachshund Olga, who commands and has fits of affection

1.4. 2:00 am | Updated 8:07 am

“Ohlga is a war child. He was born on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.

Olga is a terrible cheater. Terribly happy and thinks that all people are his acquaintances and friends.

Dachshunds are such orderers, but still very gentle and sweet. Olga deliberately puts the ball under the couch and starts commanding. He is not afraid of anything. Or well, the only thing he’s afraid of is fireworks. I always curse those New Year’s Eves, they are hell.

We live in Nurmijärvi, and there is terrain here to walk on. Cars don’t turn on all the time. That was one of the reasons why I moved away from Helsinki. When I had dogs, I couldn’t stand the fact that the door was directly in front of buses and trams.

I’m just like that, when I get home, I sit down and tell Olga, isn’t it wonderful when we’re home. He replies that of course, it’s wonderful.

When Olga still learns not to jump on my face in the middle of the night and tell me to play now. That would be good.

After all, Olga is stubborn. If you don’t want him to go in a certain direction, he will lie on his leg. Then I’ll wait to see which direction the lady wants to go.

It’s so endearing when Olga has fits of tenderness. His face is wet when he just pouts.

I couldn’t live without a dog. In general, I love animals. They only want good things. If you compare them to people, the trust and love of a dog is so sincere.”