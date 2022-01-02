Me & He When author Laura Lindstedt has a hard time, she says to her dog Bouboulino, “You’re clean of this kind of shit in human life.”

Author Laura Lindstedt talks about her relationship with the American dwarf fox terrier Bouboulino. Me & he is a new series of stories in the Monthly Supplement where a person talks about his animal.

I was had been allergic to a dog, and when I was hit by a dog fever as an adult, I went for three years of intolerance treatment. It worked.

When Bubu came to us, we had made a decision in advance with my partner at the time that the dog would then not be allowed into bed. For the first time, he jumped on the bed, and has been in it ever since.

I talk to Bubu a lot of sentences that are useless in terms of communication. I flinch and gossip, and I realize it’s caring speech for myself, too. The dog is not only the recipient of that speech, but me too. There is talk of the therapeutic nature of pets, and I do know that to be true. If there is any difficult situation in life, one can always go close to the animal and laze in the style of ‘you are clean from this kind of shit in human life’. The dog or cat is in it and enjoys scratching and tenderness. It gives itself little innocence through it.

Today, we have joint custody of Bubu with my ex-partner. My current partner has a cat named Jaakko. For me, these animals are definitely family members, part of my core family. If we are ever at home without animals, the home feels really empty. No matter how much in life, it feels like things are pretty good when we’re all home.

When we took Bubu and Jaak to the same state for the first time, it was a disaster. But now, two years later, the situation is great. My partner and I have long dreamed of an Instagram picture of a cat and a dog sleeping side by side. It’s not quite there yet, but now they can be close together. ”