Me & He For author Antti Nylén, the relationship with the cat is full of moral contradictions

“I was about ten when the first cat was adopted into the childhood family. Since then, there have been only very short stages in my life without a cat, mostly when I was young.

A wide variety of individuals have been in the ring: a total of a dozen cats.

For a long time, our family has had this three-cat system. Hiski is now our senior.

Hiski was born in 2010. It came to us when we were little. The wife had come across an acquaintance on the Internet who had extra cats in a farmhouse somewhere in Ostrobothnia that had been abandoned by their mother and no longer became barn cats.

It turned out to be a very good purchase. It developed into a sturdy package.

Hiski is the first package in our cat history.

Hard to imagine not having a cat friend at home. They have something very homely and natural. Human nature includes certain elements such as books, some houseplants, and cats. Elements of this type that make this short and partly ungrateful life somehow more bearable.

But it is not so much that they are the sole source of one’s own mental health or aesthetic pleasure. They also have family members of course and partners and friends. They just happen to be a different species than themselves.

Hiski is social and human-based and active. Having known so many cats, one can make the observation that they are quite different in nature from each other. They may have common tendencies and features, but their natures are so diverse that it is difficult to comprehend the concept of a species. That is, in the sense that it would define something about the lifestyle, needs, or feelings of these beings. They all have their own stuff.

When it comes to species-specific needs in animal welfare, it is clear to me that they are individual. And what is meant by species is typical of all living. Everything needs little space, food, freedom and sun. Very basic stuff.

Hiski is talkative and present. It’s a tailor, showing up every time something is done.

I think cross-species communication is a natural and natural thing. There is no secret or wonder about it. We have so many basic features in common. We are homogeneous and bodily beings and we sense touch, presence and different levels of communication. There is a tremendous amount of non-verbal, bodily communication going on between people as well.

And what is that information? The longing for that too is very fundamental, as is what is all right, and so on.

Animals are completely in the hands of the people, we are quite tyrants towards them. We will be able to organize their lives as we wish. You always have to be careful and understand what would be best for them. Our cats go out somewhat free, and that’s been the kind of pain topic.

I have noticed how much they enjoy it and how much it affects their mental health. But they are exposed to dangers outdoors and cause damage to nearby nature. It has to be said that they are less likely to be caught by birds, almost never, but there will be swallows and other rodents.

We are more restricted in the spring and early summer from escaping and escaping when the birds then have chicks. But that’s the problem, not explaining it. The cat does not belong to the Finnish yard environment or forest, it is an alien species there, it is quite clear. It should also be clear that the damage they cause is quite reasonable. Admittedly, they are very unreasonable.

These are moral dilemmas for which there is no neat solution. A bit similar to the fact that I’ve been a vegetarian no matter how long, but I feed my cats meat-intensive meat. That, too, is a contradiction for which there is no neat explanation. It is a problem that does not improve with moral reasoning. There is nothing sublime about it, it is quite bleak.

But on the other hand, whatever it is, it is just one moral contradiction in which I also live. Dos one thing and says another. It is also an inevitable reality in a person’s understanding that they care more about those who are close.

I’m not never defined myself as a feline. I am not interested in such an identification, although no doubt I am a feline.

However, there is one reason to be a cat human and not a dog human, and that is that cats are valued less than dogs in our culture for some incomprehensible reason. I’m pretty sure it’s related to gender patterns. Cats are a bit feminine and dogs are more masculine. I think there is an explanation in this direction for the seemingly absurd fact that cats are considered inferior to dogs.

There is something feminine about cats that infuriates the patriarchal order. ”