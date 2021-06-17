“It all seems absurd to me. I am irritated and at the same time bewildered. I took the first dose of AstraZeneca in the days of the crossfire on this vaccine for thrombotic risks. But I decided it was right to do it. Now they won’t allow me to take the second one. dose that, according to all drug agencies, is even safer than the first and has been used on millions of people. While they ask me to undergo the heterologous administration on which there is no scientific data, nor a substantial experimentation and the half of the scientists say that a minimum of data is needed. ” Valentina Cavalletti, a forty-year-old university employee in Rome, tells this to Adnkronos Salute, explaining her battle to make the second dose of anti-Covid vaccine with AstraZeneca, on social media and beyond.





His protest reached the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, to whom he wrote a letter. And the councilor for health of Lazio Alessio D’Amato, who responded by reassuring her. But Valentina is also in contact with many vaccine ‘comrades’ who share her reasons. It all started “Saturday 12 June – she says – I had an appointment at San Camillo for my second dose. I was worried about the news on the decisions taken by the ministry the day before. When I sat down, it was confirmed to me that I could not take the vaccination with AstraZeneca. Given the instructions of the ministry, they had to use Pfizer. The situation was surreal: the operators were desperate to have the dose of AstraZeneca I asked for ready, but they could not get it even if I signed a declaration “.

What they proposed, however, “to me and to other people was to give up the second dose or do Pfizer. An absurdity. After three hours the staff manually inscribed me in the lists of the following week, to give me time to reflect and think. . Now I hope that in the meantime something changes before the new appointment, Saturday “. Back home, however, “I was so angry that I wrote to Minister Speranza”.

“Dear Minister Speranza – reads the letter, also sent to the newspapers – after a very busy day spent at the vaccination hub of the San Camillo hospital in Rome, where I personally exposed myself to request a second dose of Astrazeneca with no result, I am writing – also on behalf of many friends who have their appointments in the coming days – to ask you to restore the freedom of choice for the second dose of Astrazeneca vaccines “.

“The reason escapes me – says Valentina Cavalletti to Adnkronos Salute – for the mandatory second doses, now extensively tested with AstraZeneca. There are many people who are giving up because they do not consider the available data sufficient, those reported by the regulatory agencies themselves. . Personally I have already undergone the stress of an ‘experimentation’, accepting AstraZeneca at a time when the news certainly did not reassure. Now I only ask to freely choose to be able to opt for a second dose that has been given to millions of people rather than to go back to ‘experimenting’ “.