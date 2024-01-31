The riot police and police had to intervene this evening at the location in Rotterdam where an explosion took place earlier this week. Bystanders confronted them out of dissatisfaction with dismantling work being carried out in the area. They are afraid that this will cause more debris to land on two people who are still missing. Just before midnight, peace seems to have returned among bystanders.

