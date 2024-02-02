ME deployed at a major fire in Poeldijk: bystanders pelted the fire brigade

Sunday, February 4, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2024
in World Europe
A large, spreading fire broke out at a boat shed in Poeldijk on Friday evening. An NL-Alert has been sent due to heavy smoke development in the surrounding area and part of the building has collapsed. The fire also spread to adjacent buildings, including a building materials store. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured. The riot police were deployed because the fire brigade was 'attacked, pelted and obstructed' during their work.
