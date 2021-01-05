It was a cold autumn day in 2005 and the Madrid I trained every day in the Soccer City of Las Rozas. It was one of these relaxed talks I had then with him. Zinedine Zidane player. A footballer who saw the end of his prodigious career coming little by little and who knew nothing of what was going to happen after eighteen years of a life dedicated to caressing the ball. I asked my compatriot: “Would you be interested in being a coach? You have gone through the French league, the Italian league, the Spanish league. You have won a world and one Eurocup and you know everything about this peculiar world. “At the end of my sincere proposal, to express my willingness to talk about this possibility that did not seem ridiculous to me, Zidane looked at me with a smile mixed with some mockery and replied:” I coach? Never!”.

So I understood that my dream of seeing him more in football was impossible. However, some three and a half years later, when he had already approached Madrid again, on the occasion of a fortuitous encounter, Zizou uttered a phrase that made me return to hope. “I want to do things that are seen quickly on the field” he confessed to me. He did not use the word “coach” but it was clear that his ambition was this. What I could not imagine at this moment is that he would become a first team coach in such a short time, or win three Champions consecutive days, nor that he left in full success a few days after the third, nor that he returned nine months later to save a sunken team and conquer the League after a three-month hiatus. Life is unpredictable and magical. Zidane, too.