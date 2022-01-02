update/videoThe mobile unit has put an end to a banned demonstration on the Museumplein in Amsterdam. Thousands of demonstrators who had gathered for a protest against the corona measures have since left. They are now walking in a procession through the city.



Mayor Halsema issued an emergency order for the Museumplein. That meant that all people had to leave the square. The announcement states that the police will act ‘in phases’.

Almost all demonstrators left for the Vondelpark via Van Baerlestraat in a large stream of people. The group was first stopped by officers, but then people seemed to be allowed to walk on, although the street is still completely full, can be seen on live stream images. Other exits from Museumplein have been closed by the police.

The police are massively present.





By the time a nearby church clock struck 12, quite a few ‘coffee drinkers’ had reported to the Museumplein. The square was surrounded on all sides by police and police vans. Light signs reported that demonstrating is prohibited. There were also two water cannons in the square.

By 1 p.m. the atmosphere became more restless. The public cheered as the police called on them to leave the square in the direction of Van Baerlestraat.

Indications of Violence

The Amsterdam triangle (municipality, police and the Public Prosecution Service) banned the original demonstration against the corona measures on Thursday, because the activists are said to be out for confrontation and breaking the rules. The police also had strong indications that individuals and groups were prepared to use violence.

Despite the ban by the municipality of Amsterdam on a demonstration of Samen voor NL, thousands of demonstrators have come to the Museumplein.



The organization then decided to ‘drink coffee’, which is not officially a demonstration. These meetings regularly resulted in riots last year.

The square is a security risk area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to the demonstration. Police were stationed at most entrances to the square, who searched people who wanted to enter the square. Bags were also checked and people had to identify themselves. One man was arrested for provocation.

© ANP



Despite a ban, the police unions took into account that thousands of people would still go to Amsterdam. The Mobile Unit (ME) and the police are nevertheless continuing a previously announced strike, but in a ‘leaned form’. It eventually lasted until 11 a.m.

More actions

However, the riot police and officers are prepared to take more action, says chairman Gerrit van de Kamp of the police union ACP. “We spoke with about 100 to 200 colleagues at three locations and the willingness to take action was great,” says Van de Kamp. “Now the colleagues are going to prepare for the demonstration, but with our next action we will only take to the streets if public order is really at stake.”

With the strike, the unions want to draw attention to, among other things, the high workload, cutbacks and violence against police officers.

© AP



© ANP



© AP

