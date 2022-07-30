Me and Russia | Actor Ville Haapasalo supported himself with work related to Russia, then everything was destroyed in one night – “My actions in Russia have become a curse word”

Ville Haapasalo is a celebrated movie star in Russia, a large part of his income is connected to Russia in some way. Haapasalo, who has now also acted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tells what he thinks about his success.

Ville Haapasalo is a movie star in Russia. In 2002, he was awarded for his acting work with the State Prize of Russian Cinematography. When the war started, Haapasalo felt that a large part of his career had been swept away into insignificance overnight.

Martta Kostamovaara HS

2:00 am

In February actor and cultural figure Ville Haapasalo traveled to Moscow. Russian production companies had been in contact since the beginning of the year, because the film and television productions put on hold at the start of the coronavirus pandemic were finally getting started. Now the projects were to be negotiated.