Antonella Mosettia well-known Italian showgirl, has recently ended up at the center of gossip for an alleged flirt with Niccolò Bettarini, personal trainer and son of Stefano Bettarini and Simona Ventura. The news began to circulate after the weekly magazine “Diva e Donna” published some photos of the two together, insinuating the possibility of a romantic relationship between them. This has caused a particular stir considering that, 17 years ago, Antonella Mosetti had had a relationship with Stefano Bettarini, Niccolò’s father, while he was still married to Simona Ventura.

Rumors of a possible connection between Mosetti and the young man Bettarini have quickly gained traction on social media and in the media, arousing curiosity and numerous comments. However, the person directly concerned did not take long to respond to the rumors. Through her stories on InstagramAntonella Mosetti has categorically denied any romantic involvement with Niccolò, defining the rumors that have been circulating as unfounded. The showgirl has declared that such speculations are inappropriate and disrespectful towards the people involved and has firmly denied the rumors in circulation, considering them completely unfounded. He also said he did not intend to provide further clarifications.

Furthermore, Antonella wanted to clarify the personal context she is experiencing in this period. She spoke openly about father’s illnessexplaining that his priority at this time is to dedicate time and attention to his family, ensuring maximum discretion and privacy to deal with this delicate situation.

With these words, Antonella Mosetti tried to distance the media attention from her personal issues to focus on what is really important to her. She wanted to put a full stop to the gossip and reiterate that, in such a delicate moment for her family, speculations about her are inappropriate and out of place.