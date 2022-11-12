Me and Lulù: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, the film Io e Lulù will be broadcast, a comedy directed by Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum, with Channing Tatum and Q’Orianka Kilcher. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film Me and Lulu? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of soldier Briggs (Channing Tatum), who is forced to travel along the Pacific coast to bring Lulu, the dog companion in military missions of Sergeant Nogales, to the funeral of the latter, who died of of a car accident. After several expeditions in the war, the dog has developed a character that is not at all easy and unpredictable to reactions. During the journey that leads them to the celebration, the soldier and the bitch form a strong bond and Briggs even ends up growing fond of Lulu…

Me and Lulu: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Protagonists are Channing Tatum, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Aqueela Zoll, Kameron Hood, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Cayden Boyd, Nicole LaLiberte, Skyler Joy, Amanda Booth, Darren Keilan, Patricia Isaac, Luke Forbes. Below all the actors and their characters played.

Channing Tatum: Jackson Briggs

Jane Adams: Tamara

Kevin Nash: Gus

Ethan Suplee: Noah

Luke Forbes: Jones

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film Io e Lulù, tonight on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Me and Lulu on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – November 12, 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.