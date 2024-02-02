Me and him | When former competitive gymnast Jari Mönkkönen became paralyzed, the Ronda dog became depressed and became his master's protector

Ronda was taken to us a year before I was injured, i.e. in 2015.

He will be nine years old this summer.

I wanted a dog, and once a very smart-sized and smooth-looking dog passed by our house, which was being walked by two children. I ran after them and asked what breed of dog. They said that a Danish-Swedish yard dog.

That was clear. I said I want one like that.

We already had Eetu in the ground attack. It was grown up when Ronda came. I have a photo of their first meeting. That's a pretty awesome picture. Ronda and Eetu sit facing each other. Eetu raises his paw ready to move even a little, so he will wash from here.

The first time I took Ronda outside for a run, and she encountered another dog, Ronda sat down and put her paw up. He thought this was how it should be done.

Ronda learned the ways of a cat. Eetu purred, and Ronda still purrs. The sound is not the same as what comes from a cat, but he tries his best.

I managed to train Ronda for a year. He knew how to obey well and was a happy dog.

An accident after Ronda changed completely. I was on duty for almost a hundred days and after that I was away from home for another year.

When the family first brought me out on a bed for a little while, they brought Ronda into my arms. It was pretty amazing how he understood that something was seriously wrong now.

He became depressed. The joy completely disappeared from him.

Ronda is really lazy to move. She is such an XL model at the moment. Ronda spends her time at home under the covers, she wants to be close to me.

Except if we get men with authority, then she will fall in love. Ronda throws herself in front of them and worships. I don't know what this thing is. Maybe he's looking for something like what I was to him back then.

Ronda only smiles when she gets to be my wife Sanna into my arms. He presses his head under Sanna's chin, and his mouth breaks into a smile.

It's really sad that I can't pet Ronda or hold her. Sometimes the kids bring Ronda under my arm, and then she starts purring in it. It feels like he cares. Ronda is quite a moving case.