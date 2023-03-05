Sunday, March 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Me and him | “It’s hard to describe how good it feels when a horse comes behind you” – Instructor Tuukka Temose and her mare have a wonderful connection

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Me and him | “It’s hard to describe how good it feels when a horse comes behind you” – Instructor Tuukka Temose and her mare have a wonderful connection

“Vmy intention Olga got me on a horse for the first time. It was really wonderful. It suited my boyish way of thinking that I immediately associated myself with a great warlord or adventurer. It immediately came to mind Mannerheim and such a horseman tradition.

Of course I wanted my own horse soon. Now my horse is a half-breed mare Alma, who has been like that for five years with us.

Alma is a calm and well-behaved, gentle horse that does not rush in any direction. It’s really big, at least 183 centimeters at the withers. Alma is a bit stiff, and if you want to ride in a good mood, you have to warm it up a lot.

But I still really miss my previous horse Capri.

I haven’t been much of an animal lover. But it’s a tough place when you find your own horse, with whom everything works, and when you have to give it up suddenly.

It’s hard to describe how good it feels when the horse comes behind the back and presses his head against the shoulder. It can take minutes. We don’t have a common language, but there is a wonderful connection, such mutual acceptance.

See also  HS Helsinki The “tablecloth” woven into the park by the larvae screams in the soma - There are so many hungry moths everywhere that their slimy hustle and bustle catches their eye

I’m happy that Alma and I have time to get to know each other. I have a will state that we will become very good friends. We are very far in that, but it still requires more shared experiences. However, we have at least ten more years left together.

In that respect, I am happy that we have Alma at this particular point.”

#hard #describe #good #feels #horse #Instructor #Tuukka #Temose #mare #wonderful #connection

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Britain, the head of the European Commission was advised to drown himself after the words about Russia

In Britain, the head of the European Commission was advised to drown himself after the words about Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result