Me and him | “I never thought that a dog could be like that” – Comedian Krisse Salminen’s family has Heppu, who goes to the sauna and watches TV

Comedian Krisse Salminen’s family has a dog that goes to the sauna and watches TV. In the Me and he story series of the monthly supplement, famous people talk about their relationship with animals.

6.8. 2:00 am | Updated 15:14

Krisse Salminen:

“At our house there were no animals at home because I have an allergy, so I do. When I was little, I wished for a dog, even though I was afraid of them. The neighbor’s dog looked at my leg.

That’s why I hadn’t realized that dogs are so nice. I did thank my daughter for starting to whine at the dog. That was a really good idea.

Just before the corona, Australian labradoodles such as these, which do not cause allergies, started to appear in the circle of acquaintances. I heard that there is a place like this in Hanko where you could go and see those puppies. Well, those puppies were very charming. Somehow, the whole family began to pressurize that we should go to such a puppy queue, which might last a year. The queue got shorter, it only took half a year to get a puppy.

Then the funny system started. We had to write a letter that said what kind of family the dog would go to. We had to analyze all the family members and tell what kind of house they live in and what they do and do and what kind of personalities we have. Then they determined which puppy would fit our family.

I never thought that a dog could be like that. It became a family member, although they say all dogs become family members. Heppu is such a good person.

Heppu does all the same things as us. It’s a bit like imagining that it’s a human. He comes to the sauna and swims, likes to get in the car and on trips and watches the same series and movies on TV.

We have looked Stranger things and new ones Star Wars movies. When the action part comes, it looks excited. When it gets boring, it might sleep a bit. And it looks like football. Someone is fascinated by it, as is the puddle.

The kid could play all the time. Whenever it notices that someone has nothing to do, it starts throwing toys at their feet. The best is tug of war. It can sit, give a paw and dance.

My husband is such a responsible person, so we agreed from the beginning that he would take responsibility for the dog and I would take photos. It has indeed gone that way. The man cuts the nails and washes it and takes it out early in the morning and late at night.

I’ve gotten by quite easily, when in the morning my eyes won’t open at all. No Heppu is very demanding. If we are alone, it understands that we sleep and then go out somewhere.

It is very calm and looks at me quite admiringly. It poses while I take pictures. It hasn’t been at gigs, except during the corona, when I did a few streaming jobs from home. Yes, it was clearly smiling on that sofa.

The breeders said this is a human dog. When I sometimes go for a run, it greets all the people walking outside, not just the dogs. Usually it greets the person first. It likes people and is polite.

You can’t talk to a dog except by barking. Yesterday we tried to talk normally in the sauna. Yes, Heppu understood that too, but it was really strange to say in a normal voice, shall we go swimming. Yes, you have to get used to it.

I talk about it the same way I talk about people, sometimes it and sometimes he. But I’m not saying come to mom. And I’m not saying that those are her siblings, my children.

A lot of people talk. I haven’t started that.”