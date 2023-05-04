Marta Bonafoni, new number two of the Democratic Party. Do you know that your surname, in Rome, brings to mind shoe shops?

(Smile). «Not only in Rome, for that matter. The slogan in the 1950s was: “Either you wear Bonafoni shoes or you’re barefoot”. The chain, which reached 18 stores when my grandfather was still alive, was inherited by my father and my uncle».

Did you have time to see her?

“I grew up in the biggest shop. My sister and I played with boxes and women’s models. The only heels in my life.’

Is it practical?

«My father taught me the three great rules for evaluating shoes: flexibility, adaptability, but above all repairability. Dad hated throwaways.”

Perfect, even for politics.

“The left needs to be repaired, yes.”

She is leftist, but she was born rich: heiress of a chain of stores!

“Not really, look: they fell, one by one, like cities lost in a war.”

And the enemy?

«A series of crises, even before 2007. We were victims of large-scale distribution: attacked by bargain-priced products».

Which then led to the sale of the most beautiful jewel: the shop in via Appia.

“There my mother had met my father. After seeing it in the window, she basically bought a pair of shoes a day. Then the purchases end and I am born».

And the worst moment?

“The debate about that shop. It lasted for months, years: “What shall we do?”. My mother kept a smaller place and we sold via Appia. Dad said, “I sold my worries.”

And what is left for her?

(Points outside the room where we are). “What do you see in the shops now?”

Nothing in particular.

«Instead I see that in the window there is summer while it seems winter, and when it should be cold it bursts with heat. Climate change is also a problem for those who have a shop».

Marta Bonafoni new coordinator of the Pd secretariat, party card in her pocket for a few hours. Roman. A first life as a radio presenter, for five years in Milan. I follow her in her (beautiful) first initiative as a “super” manager in the “Versante Prenestino”, the extreme part of the Roman suburbs, after Tor Bella Monaca. Moving militants. She: “I’m always here. For me it was strange to find myself in the Ztl to go to the Nazarene!».

She has a son, but no husband.

«The family singular is not enough for me. I say “families”, if anything».

His son Rocco is now twenty years old.

“We live alone, me and him. Forever”.

What happened to the father?

«We met on Radio Popolare: he was a listener, intrigued by my voice. We were more than friends, less than a couple. Rocco could divide us or unite us. He divided us, but we love each other ».

She still wanted the child.

«I was able to tell my father, at 26 years old: “I’m keeping the baby, but I risk being alone”. He said, “Mom and I will be there.” I had a fixed-term contract. And the radio decided to hire me because I was pregnant.”

Did he light a candle?

“It should be the norm. But I know I took one of the last trains.’

He had no financial problems.

“However, I never asked my parents for a penny.”

Left family?

«Dad is no longer here, he was a socialist, then Pd. My mother was sixty-eight and then refounded. Both Catholics.”

Superior?

“To Socrates. A feminist Greek and Latin teacher, Gabriella De Angelis, changes my life».

Valditara will get angry. Give me an example.

«Our feminist cineforum named after Xanthippe, wife of Socrates. And endless discussions about Thelma and Louise.’

And at the university?

“Communication Sciences. Other great masters, such as Professor Morcellini».

Was he studying to be a journalist?

«I imagined myself an anthropologist! But I pass a limited number test and I find myself there. One day on the notice board of the Abruzzese chair I see an announcement. I enter Radio Popolare as a regular correspondent. Until, by pure chance, one day I find myself in Sociology on the morning when the Red Brigades shoot Massimo D’Antona: I see a bloodied body on the ground, still breathing.

And what does it do?

«I run to the pay phone. I give the news of the murder, I didn’t know who he was. And then, still disturbed, a lesson from Morcellini. They bring him a ticket. I see it blanch. I understand right away. He, in a broken voice: “They killed Massimo D’Antona”».

Has your life changed?

“The police question me. I become both witness and reporter. Piero Scaramucci, director of the radio, passes me on the national news. One day he calls me: “Come to Milan” ».

For how many days?

“Five years! And I find myself in Genoa, in 2001. I am the daughter of that story. It is the debut of a generation. And mine: I take the last exam and leave for the G8 with blue hair».

What memories do you have?

“Many beatings”.

Become “the voice” of the morning.

“I get up at 4 for three years.”

And today?

«Nooohhhh, convenient: 6.15. I go for a run in the park while I listen to the review».

But did he really run three marathons?

«My ideal race is 21km, but the New York Marathon is the experience that changes you».

Really.

“When they ask me how I can do politics, I answer: ‘Start running. And measure the distance”.

Back to Rome in 2005.

“Radio Popolare Rome Fund. Editorial office next to the Brancaleone social center».

And from there it passes to Gasbarra and Zingaretti.

«One day I find myself interviewing Nicola. A relationship is born. And in 2013 I find myself a candidate for the Region, elected in its list of civil society”.

In 2018 leader in the Zingaretti list.

«The most voted, with 7,500 votes».

But it doesn’t become a Gypsy.

“Great respect and teamwork, but I wasn’t in his inner circle.”

And in the meantime he meets Schlein.

«In 2018, in the Pontino countryside, you both invited to a ceremony of Indian laborers! She says, “I’ve heard a lot about you.” And so I burst out laughing: “If anything, me!”. Do you know when you are right away in life?’

And what unites you in one word?

“We are Pop! My sister is homosexual. I experienced first-hand that a lot of things are said about civil rights that are distant from people’s lives”.

Rainbow children?

«I am very much in favor of the recognition of the registers. Today there is a shameful criminalization of children and parents.

What about pregnancy for others?

“It’s a big question. We need to talk about it, understand, not judge without appeal. Even on the left. Desire is a beautiful word, to be removed from the demonization of the adversary».

Example?

“Having a child depends on desire, rather than a bonus.”

She is number two in the Democratic Party, but she took the card after becoming one.

“I am full of respect for the Pd community. He welcomed me with touching affection. Elly is the only possible renewal».

But you lost.

“A piece of school votes for Meloni, the workers vote for Meloni, my suburbs vote for Meloni”.

What do you think about her?

“She’s a strong woman, but she doesn’t pave the way for other women.”

Is the Nazarene changing it?

(Laughs). “Difficult. I don’t even have a room yet, but a kind of co-working office alongside Elly».

Are you radical chic?

«But what does it say? I have been living and working for years in the suburbs and suburbs».

Does your Pd go more to the left?

“No. It meets people’s needs.”

Marcucci threatens to leave: uncork the champagne or beg him to stay?

“Whoever leaves doesn’t please anyone.”

And on the sending of weapons: you, a true pacifist, what do you vote for?

“I will stick to the will discussed in the party I joined. I would ask you to raise your voice for a peace negotiation”.

She defines herself as a “transfeminist”.

(He opens his eyes wide.) “I’m a very strong feminist!”

Is it “socialist”?

“If it means redistributing wealth, without a doubt.”

And if they say “communist”?

“Never had a membership card. I voted for Rifondazione as a girl, then for Sel. I grew up with the myth of the Resistance. Stories matter and mine has these roots».

Is yours an unlikely challenge?

«For the first time, enrollments do not increase before a congress, but after. Not to steer a result, but as a result of a result produced by the voters”.

When she talks about Schlein she sounds like an apostle invoking the messiah.

“Elly says what she thinks. And he does what he says.’

And you, when you go to the Prenestino section, what do you say?

“You had a flag and I didn’t. I was alone. But we were always in the same squares, engaged in the same battles for equity”.

And now?

«The battles have not changed, only that we must begin to win them. In the Democratic Party, alongside Elly ».