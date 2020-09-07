Viral Video: Video of 5 nurses from Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s village Gursar Modia viral, allegations of molestation

Vice Chancellor of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Rajasthan, Prof. RP Singh’s personal guard was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Monday taking a bribe of 2 lakh 20 thousand. Teams from ACB Jaipur and Ajmer have caught the vice-chancellor’s alleged broker Ranjit Singh with a bribe, exposing the bribery deal involving the acceptance of the examination center of a private college in Nagaur. Till the time the news is written in this case, ACB officials are present at the vice-chancellor residence and action is on to interrogate the vice-chancellor along with Ranjit Singh.Earlier, the ACB side was caught red handed with a bribe of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to the VC’s personal guard while taking action in the Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University campus in Ajmer. The guard had asked this amount from the Vice Chancellor to get Mahipal Singh, the director of a private college in Nagaur, to get the recognition of the examination center. ACB sources are telling that the chancellor is also accused in this case.School fees: Rajasthan High Court verdict, 70% fee recovery waiverACB SP Sameer Kumar Singh led the action in the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. RP Singh’s personal security guard Ranjit Singh had earlier demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to make Nagaur engineer Rahul Mirdha College an examination center. The bribe amount was taken at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence itself and the Vice-Chancellor was asked to get the permission of the examination center to the college. The ACB team caught Ranjit Singh immediately after taking the bribe.Panchayat Chunav: Gram Panchayat elections in Rajasthan from 28 SeptemberThe ACB team has also investigated the vice-chancellor’s residence as well as the vice-chancellor’s office. In which many documents have been found, which can also lead to many shocking revelations. At present, the ACB’s action is going on at the Vice Chancellor’s residence. During the proceedings, other staff of ACB including SP Sameer Kumar Singh, DSP Mahipal Singh, Paras Panwar were present.