DIt has been apparent for some time that Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) would sell the “ARD-Mittagsmagazin” for financial reasons. It is now public who will inherit the RBB in the midday program of the first program from January 1, 2024: Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) is to take over.

MDR director Karola Wille wrote to her employees on Tuesday: RBB “informed the circle of directors that for financial reasons he would no longer be in charge of the ARD lunchtime magazine from 2024”.

As a result, the MDR board of directors “consulted intensively” and decided to offer the ARD as the lead institution for the popular “Mittagsmagazin”, which the ARD produces as a joint program in weekly alternation with the ZDF – so far by and at the RBB in Berlin. Employees there had protested against the fact that the “lunch magazine” was being handed out.

According to Karola Wille, the directors welcomed MDR’s offer and supported it, as did the program director of the first, Christine Strobl. Now one goes “in concrete partnership talks with the ZDF – also with the aim of extending the lunchtime magazine to a total of two hours of broadcasting time”.







The variety from the East

For the MDR, according to the director, this is “a great opportunity to make the variety of topics and perspectives as well as the realities of life from our regions even more visible nationwide.” ARD’s trust in the MDR shows “that we convince with our strengths . Our DNA includes deep regional roots, closeness to people, a high level of information and transformation skills, and live skills. This would strengthen the information offered by ARD and at the same time sharpen our own information profile as MDR both internally and externally. By being able to combine the offer with attractive, tailor-made content for the digital beyond the linear broadcast slot, we would continue to consistently implement our strategic goals.”

The MDR has already started on the concrete implementation. Under the leadership of editor-in-chief Julia Krittian, a team is to set up a plan for the “Mittagsmagazin” in which all the directorates of the station are to participate.



Karola Wille has set a few accents in the last few months of her tenure at MDR.

In an interview with the German Press Agency, a spokesman for the MDR said that one could “confirm that the MDR offered the ARD to take over the management of the ‘Mittagsmagazin’ from 2024 after the RBB for financial reasons its previous management to December 31, 2023 and Mima will no longer continue from 2024.” The idea is welcomed and supported on ARD. Talks are still pending.

In her internal email, director Karola Wille, who will be in office until the end of October and will then retire, is already one step further. “In the current socio-political situation,” she says, “now is exactly the right time for such a signal from East Germany.”