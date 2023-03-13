“We regret our mistake and apologize for this.” This is how a letter from Dirk Gläßer, General Staff Council of MDR, ends on Friday, March 10, to the chairman of the MDR Broadcasting Council, Dietrich Bauer, and the members of the Broadcasting Council of the Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk was forced to judge.

what a “mistake”

This admission of a “mistake” will not have been easy for Dirk Gläßer. Since the MDR board of directors announced its unanimous vote for administrative director Ralf Ludwig as a candidate for the artistic director election on January 13, Gläßer has been drumming against the board and the election proposal. The vote on a new director, for which Ludwig is the only candidate, will take place on Monday in Leipzig.

Most recently, on March 7th, the staff council criticized the selection process as non-transparent in a letter to the broadcasting council. In addition, due to the fact that an administrative director works more closely with the board of directors, which carries out the economic control, the selection committee was attested a “tangible proximity” and was therefore suspected of cheating.

Will: “Inaccurate statements”

In a confidential letter to the General Staff Council and the Broadcasting Council dated March 10th, which is available to the FAZ, MDR director Karola Wille made it clear that the letter from the staff representation mentioned contained “inaccurate statements about the appointment process for the director position in the state radio station in Saxony-Anhalt would be transported”. The lawyer, who is considered to be diplomatic and level-headed, speaks plainly to the head of the staff council: “I expect you to stick to the facts and correct this for all addressees of your information.”







Wille points out that Gläßer referred to the selection process for the state radio station director in Saxony-Anhalt in 2022 as a reference example and claimed that the employee representatives there were involved in the entire selection process, received all applications and were involved in the pre-selection. This would be in contrast to the selection procedure for director elections, which has now been criticized for being opaque.



The only candidate for the post of director: MDR head of administration Ralf Ludwig.

:



Image: dpa



“Unfortunately, this representation of the entire staff council is wrong in all respects,” writes the MDR director. Neither the Federal Personnel Representation Act (BPersVG) nor the MDR State Treaty provide for the participation of the representations. In the appointment procedure for the director of the state radio station in Magdeburg, which Wille carried out for the first time on a voluntary basis, “not all employee representatives were involved, but rather an advisory member of these representatives was asked for his support in the job interviews.” The supporting people were only present at the job interviews and would not have received all the applications. The documents for those invited to the interview were only made available to them on the day of the interview.







In his reply on the same day, which he also sent to the Broadcasting Council, Gläßer gives the impression that he was previously unaware of the legal basis for the election process for the MDR director. He conceded the false allegations: “Prof. Wille pointed out to us today that our description of the selection process for the new state broadcasting director in Magdeburg was wrong in all respects.” The head of the staff council justified his “erroneous” allegations with too little information about the selection in Magdeburg, which is “certainly also due to the required confidentiality of the participants”. This election was perceived as a positive example, since a relatively large number of applicants were invited to interviews and it was not known until now that here too only “internal”, without the three employee representatives, was preselected.

MDR: Employee representatives were informed in detail

On the other hand, when asked, the MDR said that the staff representatives had been informed in detail about the procedure for filling the Magdeburg radio station director.

On behalf of the workforce, Gläßer has been mobilizing for weeks against the election of the director with accusations of lack of transparency, although he was the only one who declined an invitation to take part in the interviews in an advisory capacity, as did the chairman of the broadcasting council and his deputy, a spokesman for the independent representation Speaker of the Advisory Board of the Intendant and the Equal Opportunities Officer of the MDR. They also had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions and to comment on the candidates in the evaluation rounds.

If you want to prevent the election of a candidate, but there are no objective reasons against the person, you have to criticize the procedure. The Verdi functionary tried this age-old political trick. You will see how successful it is on Monday. Helmut Harting