M.I somehow remembered it, but then it’s eerily fascinating to see once again how quickly the mood in eastern Germany changed thirty years ago: In May 1991, a good six months after reunification, Helmut Kohl joined us in Halle Eggs pelted. The Chancellor, who has received several direct hits, goes into close combat in a boyish manner, he is angry, but also visibly irritated. A barrier flies to the side, another egg bursts on his head. Kohl had actually come to spread confidence among the employees of the Buna works, but not only they don’t believe anything anymore. The huge mountain of hopes and even greater expectations had turned into a valley of no prospects in a very short time. “Helmut, take us by the hand, lead us into the economic miracle”, it was said a year earlier on banners at the acclaimed appearances of the Chancellor in the East. And Kohl hadn’t ripped off, managed the unit and promised “Blooming Landscapes”.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

But in the spring of 1991 nothing of this is to be seen; instead, mass layoffs and mass emigration are the order of the day. Of the 18,000 Buna workers, 12,000 have been laid off within a few months, and the number is increasing every day. Tens of thousands of businesses are being wound up, and unemployment has risen from zero to officially fifteen percent. Without ABM and retraining it is thirty, in some areas fifty percent. Politicians have hardly anything to counter this epochal upheaval, as they are initially completely concerned with themselves in the newly founded states: In Saxony-Anhalt, Prime Ministers Gerd Gies and Werner Münch make it impossible within a few months, in Thuringia Josef Duchac has to follow suit give up in a short time. In her three-part MDR documentary “Machtpoker um Mitteldeutschland”, the author Katja Herr tells vividly and using well-chosen examples of the tough struggle, new possibilities and some curiosities about the emergence of the five countries in eastern Germany in the decisive years of the new beginning between 1990 and 1994 .

Eleven new countries were initially discussed

In the course of the peaceful revolution it was quickly taken for granted that the centralized SED structure of the fourteen districts would be abolished and that countries be re-established in the GDR, but what these should look like were very different ideas. As early as the end of 1989, the Modrow government commissioned an expert commission with an administrative reform, while citizens everywhere in the East used the new freedom and developed their own ideas. Eichsfeld wanted to join the Federal Republic immediately, while others propagated their own country, “Saxon Lusatia”. In the north, in turn, the resurrection of Pomerania was called for. Eleven new countries were initially discussed, but the commission put a maximally reduced variant on the table: two countries, a kind of North and South GDR. The government rejected this, the proposal with four states – Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony and Thuringia – was realistic, but failed due to violent protests from the economically strong districts of Halle and Magdeburg, which did not simply want to join Saxony and Brandenburg.

So everything came down to the post-war variant, in which the state of Saxony-Anhalt had already existed for a few years. Here, too, the devil was in the details: In fifteen of the 217 GDR districts, people resisted being assigned to one of the countries. In the regions baptized “riot areas” within the government, there were referendums with which the citizens opposed the guidelines from Berlin. But like so many things in this turbulent year 1990 happened at the same time and then got mixed up. The newly elected district assemblies, which were responsible for deciding on which country to belong to, sometimes voted differently than the people previously – which led to uprisings in Altenburg, for example, where the majority of citizens favored Saxony, while the district assembly voted for Thuringia. Many citizens felt that they were being patronized again. “Democracy beats democracy” is the appropriate comment in the film.



The yellow of the egg: Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl is attacked with eggs by demonstrators in Halle in May 1991.

:



Image: Picture Alliance





It is hardly surprising that the law for the reintroduction of the states was one of the most hotly contested in the People’s Chamber. When it was on the agenda on July 22nd, 1990, Vice-President Reinhard Höppner stated at the beginning that parliament would sit until the law was passed. That finally worked, but in fact the states only began to exist again with the state elections on October 14th. From a purely legal point of view, German unity, which had been completed eleven days earlier, would even have to be challenged because the Federal Republic of Germany had accession states that formally did not yet exist, but nobody wanted to be that petty. Instead, the municipal representatives in the film in particular rave about the freedom and design options that they had at the beginning without the federal states intervening too much. Today, on the other hand, not only sigh numerous protagonists from back then, if they perceive many national regulations as a gag, far too much is again narrow, rigid and encrusted.

How short it is to go from euphoria to disillusionment was also shown by the participation in the state elections in October 1990: while more than ninety percent of the people voted in the Volkskammer election in March, only seventy percent now voted. In the film – and that is the only shortcoming – there are only a few parts of what contributed to this disillusionment: The tough competition with the old federal states, which mercilessly defended their benefices against the East, which began without a closed season.

