It is a joy to watch Mahamadou Souleymane play guitar. The frontman of the Tuareg band Mdou Moctar from Niger has an extremely special guitar style. He hammers on the strings with the fingers of both hands and achieves a much more subtle effect than the average rock guitarist. His playing is lightning fast and funky at the same time: reasons why Souleymane is also called the Jimi Hendrix of Africa.

Mdou Moctar’s album Africa Victime was internationally voted one of the best pop records of the year in 2021. But what a disappointment it was to see the band perform live in Amsterdam’s Tolhuistuin. After a beautiful guitar intro in which Souleyemane almost carelessly fulfilled his promise, every subtlety was smothered in a dull sound. In the rock-hard mix that especially brought out the thumping rhythm, guitar playing and vocals went under.

It seemed to Mdou Moctar to be mainly about maximum acceleration. Drummer Souleymane Ibrahim was the main culprit: he managed to increase a song from 114 to 177 beats per minute within four minutes (I measured it). In those hectic circumstances, all nuance was lost and a kind of wrought-up boogie rhythm remained, which prompted part of the audience to dance wildly.

Mdou Moctar finds herself in an awkward split between African sensuality and a twisted vision of Western rock in which everything has to go harder and faster. At a heart palpitating pace, the repertoire was rushed through in just over an hour. Such a shame, because Mahamadou Souleymane’s message of justice for Africa was covered in meaningless decibels. The question remained: what made the music of Africa Victime so great and where did it go wrong in the translation to the live situation?

rock Mdou Moctar† Heard: 4/4, Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam. Repeat: 5/4, Effenaar Eindhoven, 17/4 Sleeping Beauty Nijmegen.