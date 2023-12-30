Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/30/2023 – 21:15

The Green Mobility and Innovation program (Mover), created by Provisional Measure signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Saturday, 31, will have a tax incentive of around R$ 19.3 billion until 2028, informed the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC). The plan expands the sustainability requirements of the automotive fleet and encourages the production of new technologies in the areas of mobility and logistics, expanding the old Route 2030.

The year 2024 will have an incentive of R$3.5 billion, a figure that rises to R$3.8 billion in 2025, goes to R$3.9 billion in 2026, advances to R$4 billion in 2027 and jumps to R$ $4.1 billion in 2028. The amounts must be converted into financial credits.

“Mover will help Brazil fulfill its commitments to decarbonizing the planet and combating climate change”, highlighted the vice-president and minister of the MDIC, Geraldo Alckmin. “It is aligned with our innovative, sustainable and exporting neo-industrialization project, and other important government measures towards a greener economy.”