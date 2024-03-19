Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 18:20

Servants in the career of Foreign Trade Analysts (ACE), linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), decided in an assembly held this Tuesday, 19th, that they will maintain the standard operation indicator, but without a set date. In the first decision released, they had stated that the movement would take place on April 1st. The partial work stoppages in the morning or afternoon shifts, on March 25th and April 8th, 12th, 17th and 18th, continue to be maintained.

The category demands from the Ministry of Management (MGI), led by Esther Dweck, a restructuring and modernization of the career with “remuneration alignment similar to State finance careers”, including the Federal Revenue and the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) , through a bill.

“The ACE union reported that three letters were sent to MGI with a request to open a specific table for the career, however, in addition to not responding to the request, there was no response”, informs the union's note. “The lack of dialogue from the government, notably by the MGI in not even opening a negotiating table, demonstrates a lack of prestige for the career, which is seen as central to the Brazilian neo-industrialization policy.”

The class requests, for example, changes to the job nomenclature; definition of responsibilities in law; and a remuneration model with a basic salary and an additional variable portion based on the MDIC's institutional productivity. The movement began in July 2023, but had been temporarily interrupted with the support of the ministry in forwarding the demands to the MGI.

According to the union, the standard operation may affect analysis services for drawback concessionary acts, non-automatic import licenses, disclosure of the trade balance and preliminary and final determinations scheduled for May 2024 in the department of commercial defense, in addition to the disclosure ex-tariff public consultations.