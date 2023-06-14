Text that creates the National Statute for the Simplification of Accessory Tax Obligations is being discussed in the Senate

The Secretary of Competitiveness and Regulatory Policy of the doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), Andrea Maceradefended the approval of the bill establishing the National Statute for the Simplification of Accessory Tax Obligations.

Macera participated in the last Tuesday (June 13, 2023) in a debate on the subject in the plenary of the Senate. In addition to establishing the statute, the text creates the Brazil Electronic Invoice (NFB-e) and the Unified Cadastral Registry.

“It will be the 1st and fundamental step towards reducing the regulatory burden on Brazilian companies”Macera told the senators.

The changes are in PLP (Supplementary Bill) number 178/2021. The text aims to reduce costs for states and tax payers. The new electronic invoice will allow for the elimination of various tax documents and the unification of collection documents. The Unified Cadastral Registry CNPJ will be the only cadastral identification required of companies.

The text is in CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) of the Senate, under the report of Senator Alan Rick (União-AC). If approved, it will be sent to the plenary for analysis. The project has already been approved by the House.