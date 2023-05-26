Brazil Agencyi

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, said this Thursday (25th), that he is planning a national policy for private companies to commit to fighting racism and other violations of human rights. There is a special focus on those involved in the professional sports market, after the racist attacks suffered by player Vini Jr. in Spain.

For the minister, a stronger position is needed from those who move the economic part of the sport. “What is up to our ministry is to think about global policies that can take care of this problem in a broader way. One of the big questions involving Vini Jr. it is connivance with the racist acts of those who organize football. It was not the first time, this has been happening for a long time”, he said during a conference promoted by the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), in Rio de Janeiro.

“The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship has been planning a national human rights policy for companies since the beginning of its administration. This involves a commitment by sponsors and media companies to follow certain rules and procedures that require respect for human rights by clubs, fans and suppliers. It is necessary to create an institutional policy”.

According to Silvio de Almeida, the fact that large companies invest in sports businesses outside Brazil allows the commitments signed here to have repercussions in other parts of the world.

“Multinational companies have human rights policies that apply in other countries where they operate. What we want to do mainly is for these large companies to participate in this construction of the national policy and to be able to influence the entire production chain in which they are involved”.























